Search Engine Optimization Tricks - The Secret Is Out!

Search engine optimization is a complex and ever changing method of getting your business the exposure that you need to make sales and to build a solid reputation on line. To many people, the algorithms involved in SEO are cryptic, but the basic principle behind them is impossible to ignore if you are doing any kind of business on the internet. This article will help you solve the SEO puzzle and guide you through it, with some very practical advice!

On your website, headings are going to play a vital role in organizing information. So you need to use only a single H1 tag when you are putting your page together. You can use various subheading tags, like H2-H6, but keep things neat and clean by only using one main H1 tag.

If you are trying to find something on the internet, make sure that you put direct phrases in quotations. This filters your results so that the phrase you searched for is in each of the search results. This can streamline your search process, helping you get want you need faster.

A vital step towards optimizing your search engine results is to include a site map for your website. Spiders are much better at crawling a website if a site map is present. If it's a large website, it may have to have more than one site map. Try not post more than 100 links to a map.

Use outside resources to track your rank. This may seem like a simple thing to do on your own, but your rankings on the search engines change constantly. Using an outside resource usually means they will keep track of your rankings for a few hours or days, and report back to you where your average sits.

Search engine optimize any videos on your website by including keywords in video titles, tags and descriptions. The world's second largest search engine is YouTube and for some keywords Google indexes YouTube videos on the first page of search results. Therefore, it makes sense to use SEO techniques on all videos on your website.

Avoid guilt by association and check the pagerank of your outbound links on a regular basis. Just like a neighborhood can go bad, so can a website. Pagerank will tell you if the site is still considered good. If it's changed get that link off your page asap.

If possible keep CSS and JavaScript in separate files on your web sever. By doing this search engines will be able to find and index the content on your HTML web pages faster. Also, having more content than code on a web page increases a page's rank in search engine results.

It is important for you to link your site to other sites that are similar in content. If you choose to link your site with other sites that have no similar content it is very possible that the search engine will consider your site to be of poor quality and thus not allow you to rank high on the results page.

Keyphrases are becoming more important than keywords. Two or three word phrases are the best. If starting a new site, and you are not established with a keyword, you will never get to a top position with a new keyword. That is why it is important to use a keyphrase. Pick a keyphrase that has a lot of demand, but little supply.

Using a specific keyword too often will actually count against you if you are trying to maximize the frequency of search hits. Search engines will be looking for keywords that are inserted in natural language. Therefore, you will have to not only use your keyword frequently, but the content must make sense.

Pick a keyword for the article that you are writing. It doesn't matter how good your article is if nobody can find it during an Internet search. Use long tail keywords as much as possible. Some search engines have a keyword tool that will allow you to see what keywords have been searched the most; choose something that has a couple hundred hits each month.

You should link your website to other similar websites if you want to move up the search engine results page. The search engines prefer websites that are connected to other sites and will show preference to those sites. This can be easily accomplished and yield big results that make it worth the effort.

A good way to help with search engine optimization is to switch from AP style to "SEO style" for all references in the body of your pages. The repetition of keywords and density play a role in where your page ends up on searches so veering away from the stringent rules of AP style will help increase views of your page.

If you have a link within your text, ensure that it's surrounded by text that makes sense. Explain what you'll get when you click through to the link so that both your readers and search engine spiders will see the link as being natural and making sense. People won't click a link if they don't know what lies on the other side!

Search engine optimization is more than just keywords and proper linking, it's all about content! Make sure that you are constantly updating your site with new information and providing users/viewers with new and interesting things to read and look at. This will keep them coming back again and again and keep your page rankings increasing.

Don't overwhelm visitors to your website with too much color or too many busy patterns. If you have a lot of text for people to read, just use a plain white or off-white background. Add touches of color as an accent, but don't use a brightly colored, busy background that will leave your website visitors with eyestrain.

If you use URL shorteners when posting to social media or other sites, make sure you receive credit for the link traffic in the search engine. This means selecting a link shortening service that uses 301 redirects. Otherwise, the link shortening service itself will receive credit for traffic that's actually going to your site.

When dealing with search engine optimization, you should try and keep the font size at a minimum of 11 or 12px (2 or 3 if you are using DreamWeaver). Anything less is too small and will not get you as much traffic as you would like. However, do not make the mistake of going too big either.

The websites that will receive the most traffic are the first pages that appear on the results. Apply these tips to attract more visitors to your site. Using SEO effectively can provide great success.