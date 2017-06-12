Your Search Engine Optimization Must Be Working For You

In order to drive traffic to your website you must engage in the practice of search engine optimization, also referred to as SEO. The ultimate goal of search engine optimization is to get a specific website to appear in the first few pages of a search engine result. It is search engines that generate the most search engine traffic.

If you operate a WordPress blog, the best way to handle SEO is to grab one of the server's many plug-in options. Instead of looking around and reading articles, you can handle everything on-site. A lot of the difficult steps of the past have been automated on a site like WordPress, so tinkering with the site a little bit, can turn you into an SEO aficionado.

This seems basic, but a good practice to follow is to constantly monitor your page rank using independent traffic monitoring services. Doing so will help you determine whether your optimization is having any effect on your site traffic. A good site to use is Alexa, which will show an abundance of useful statistics.

Before venturing into the world of optimizing your search engine results, it can be beneficial to learn the lingo. Many terms such as HTML and SERP will come up regularly, and understanding them can be a huge benefit as you grow your page hits. There are many books and websites to help you learn the lingo fast.

When linking back to your homepage through other parts of your website, be sure that you are linking to the domain name and not /index.html or another iteration that has something appended to the end. Your homepage will be placed higher on search results pages if you help search engines recognize that the domain name is the anchor of your site, rather than confusing the search engines by having two (or more) separate homepages (such as /index.html).

Use the most searched keywords in your HTML title tag. Search engines weigh the placement of keywords and the most weight is given to those in the title. Putting the most important words right in your title will get you to the top of a search query and drive users to your site.

A great way to get your site more visible is to begin posting blogs on your site. Blogs increase the size of your site and give you a way to connect with your visitors. This, in turn, increases your search engine visibility, which will give you many more visitors.

Ask questions of your audience. Regardless of whether you are asking their opinions or testing their knowledge, people love to answer questions. Allowing them to comment their answers directly on your website is an easy way of getting search engines to notice you, as well as building rapport with your readers.

Create a series of email auto-responders for customers who sign up for your mailing list. Offer a tip a day or a relevant series of articles and have them set to go over a set amount of time. Include both content and a sales pitch in your emails to help convert potential prospects into paying customers.

If you have a competitor whose SEO performance you would like to emulate, find out how many visitors the competitor's site draws from the search engine results pages. If you intend to combat the competitor head-to-head, this gives you a goal for your own efforts. If you simply want to keep pace with the pack, you can use the competitor's traffic as a yardstick

When making a page redirect use the 301 server redirect as opposed to 302 or meta refreshes. A 301 redirect is telling the search engines that this is a permanent change and that they should update their indexes to the new page. The other types are used frequently by spammers so stay away from them unless they are needed.

Using analytic tools will help the savvy webmaster judge the effectiveness of his or her search engine optimization. Analytic tools can show exactly what keywords searchers used to locate the webmaster's site. This allows the webmaster to tailor his or her SEO strategy even further and focus on those keywords that have proven most effective.

Hopefully, this information has helped you to get a better understanding of ways to enhance your search engine optimization techniques and strategies. Go ahead and start to put this information to use today, to see just how much of an improvement it can make on your site's search engine results.